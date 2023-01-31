More than 720 children, women rescued by RPF: Official

Guwahati: Over 720 children and women have been rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) from April to December last year, a senior official said here.

Ten human traffickers have also been arrested by the RPF during the period, he said.

“During the period from April to December 2022, RPF of NF Railway rescued 686 minor children and 39 women, besides arrest of 10 human traffickers,” NFR chief spokesperson Sabyasachi De said.

He said that the rescued victims were handed over to volunteers of Childline, NGOs and Government Railway Police or parents, as mandated by law for their safe custody and further course of action.

De said four minors were rescued by the RPF from different stations in separate drives on Friday.

One runaway minor girl was rescued from Kamakhya Railway Station during a routine joint check by RPF and Crime Intelligence Branch team of Guwahati. She was later handed over to Railway Childline, Guwahati, he said.

In another incident, RPF rescued another runaway girl and two boys during routine check at Lumding Railway Station.

“After identification, the matter was informed to their parents by RPF. The rescued minors were handed over to their respective parents after proper verification,” the official added.

As part of Railways anti-trafficking initiatives, ‘Meri Saheli’ has been formed under NFR and functioning round the clock to create awareness among women and children travelling on trains about steps for their safety and security, and use of helpline number 139 in case of any exigency, De added.

