Governor releases Assamese version of PM's 'Exam Warriors'

Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi released the Assamese version of ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan here.
The Governor on Thursday said it was an honour to have released the book ‘Exam Warriors’, penned by the prime minister for the greater benefit of the student community of the country.
“This gesture of the prime minister in the arena of education will certainly be a source of inspiration to students to attain excellence in the pursuit of knowledge”, he said.
The Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor S S Meenakshi Sundaram along with the officers of the Raj Bhavan were present at the book release event.
