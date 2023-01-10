Justice N Kotiswar Singh appointed acting chief justice of Gauhati HC

New Delhi: Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh was on Tuesday appointed as the acting chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.
A notification issued by the Department of Justice in the Law Ministry said Justice Singh would take over from January 12 after incumbent Chief Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya demits office on January 11.
“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India,
the President is pleased to appoint, Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, senior-most puisne judge of the Gauhati High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court, with effect from January 12, 2023 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court,” the notification read.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
While Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65 years, high court judges retire at 62.
Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: Can disgruntled allies, anti- incumbency hurt NPP?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nisith Pramanik appears before court in 2009 theft case
- Prithvi slams career-best unbeaten 240 against Assam, Mumbai reach 397/2
- Youngsters make quick buck on sidelines of ODI in Guwahati
- Too many scented candles? Here’s how they impact air quality
- Nepal PM says he wants to take forward politics of consensus
- Nagaland Lottery January 10: Check Dear Moon Tuesday lottery result