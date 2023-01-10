Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Jio True 5G services in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Along with the True 5G services, Jio also launched True 5G-Powered Wi-Fi services at the Maa Kamakhya Temple complex.

Live: Attending ceremonial launch of Jio True 5G at Conference Hall, CMO, Janata Bhawan, Dispur https://t.co/mG0zqtPd35 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 10, 2023

Jio demonstrated the benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare through Jio Community Clinic medical kit and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass to the chief minister. Through this, 5G can deliver high-quality healthcare to rural and remote areas by turning it into smart healthcare solutions like Tele Radiology, Connected Ambulance, and Clinic in a bag. These benefits will bring transformational changes in the lives of people in Assam.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “I am happy to launch Jio’s True 5G services in Guwahati. I believe True 5G has the power to democratize the health infrastructure across Assam. The health solution demonstrated today, which is ‘Clinic in the bag’ can aid grassroots health workers and Asha workers. It has a simple design and can wirelessly connect to a suite of medical devices over 5G. Healthcare workers with the help of specialist Doctors can diagnose and treat patients in even the most remote locations of Assam.”

The chief minister added, “My government is fully committed to aiding the speedy roll-out of 5G services in Assam. By implementing 5 G-based health solutions we can fulfill Prime Minister Modi Ji’s vision of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission by building a Digital Health Ecosystem in the state.”

“Apart from the existing investment of Rs 9,500 crore, Jio has additionally invested over Rs 2,500 crore for work in progress to deploy the 5G network in the state and this shows their immense commitment towards our State’s development. By December 2023, Jio True 5G services will be made available across the state,” he added.

Commenting at the occasion, Jio spokesperson said “With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, we have just demonstrated how Jio True 5G technology will benefit the people of Assam and NorthEast, by supporting medical practitioners to perform advanced medical procedures with reliable wireless network connected to any side of the globe.”

With our 5G launch, we will offer free True 5G powered Wi-Fi inside the temple premises to all the devotees visiting Kamakhya temple, he said.

“We are grateful to the Assam Government for extending their support in digitizing Assam. Other than Healthcare Jio True 5G will greatly benefit other sectors such as agriculture and education,” Jio spokesperson said.

