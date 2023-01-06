Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi releases Himanta's diary of one year as Assam CM

Guwahati: Rajya Sabha MP and former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday launched Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma‘s diary, highlighting the first year in office, published as a book.
“A great day for me as Hon’ble former CJI & RS MP Shri Ranjan Gogoi launched my book ‘Mukhyamantrir Diary 1’ where I’ve chronicled my daily activities during 1st year of my tenure as CM,” Sarma tweeted after the book launch in the evening.
It’s a humble attempt to bring forth the ideas and thoughts behind a chief minister’s way of functioning, he added.
Inaugurating the book, Gogoi said that Sarma has been discharging his duties with dedication.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, he played an extraordinary role. I was very influenced by his way of functioning in that phase,” the parliamentarian said.
