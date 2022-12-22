Assam CM partially commissions Japan-assisted water supply scheme
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma partially commissions Japan-assisted water supply project

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday partially commissioned the Japan International Cooperation Agency-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project, a “major step” towards meeting drinking water requirements in the city.

“With the capacity to provide running water supply to 13,000 households covering major areas of the city, partial commissioning would go a long way in mitigating the woes of residents of Guwahati with regards to safe and clean drinking water,” he said.

Sarma assured the people of Guwahati that the remaining phase of the project, and those at various stages of execution, would be completed within the stipulated time frame.

“I extend my gratitude to JICA and the Government of Japan for their wholehearted support and co-operation towards completion of this project,” he added.

