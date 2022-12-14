Guwahati rapper Memo returns with 'Roll Camera Action' off upcoming EP 'Ganga'

It has been two weeks since the release of Guwahati rapper Memo‘s new track ‘Roll Camera Action‘ dropped with captivating visuals and a hard-hitting track to back it.
‘Roll Camera Action’ is Memo’s latest single off his upcoming EP, ‘ Ganga’. The track has been written, composed, produced and performed by the artist himself, with visuals done by MT Visuals. The song samples two iconic Bollywood songs: Mithun Chakraborty’s ‘Disco Dancer’, and Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’.
While talking about the creation of his new song, Memo talked about how he felt distant from music in the past year and got disconnected from his audience. The rapper talked about the inspiration and process behind his upcoming EP titled ‘Ganga’ on the Fabled Talks Podcast.
Talking about his reason for naming his upcoming EP ‘Ganga’, the rapper said, “I chose to name this project ‘Ganga’ because the character of the Ganga river is such that it cannot be stopped. Anyone that tries to stop its flow will perish.”
“I want to say that ‘Roll Camera Action’ is just a trailer for the listeners,” he said, adding that all the five songs on his upcoming EP will be ‘bangers’.
Memo is known for his storytelling, lyricism and production. He has previously released well-received projects such as ‘Ek Kitab’, ‘Daal Mein Kala’, ‘Savera’, and more.
