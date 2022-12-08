Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati can now look forward to a delectable menu with signature burgers, fries, desserts, and more at McDonald’s.

Yes, McDonald’s is all set to enter Northeast India.

Committed to serving high-quality, great-tasting food with fast, friendly service in a warm and comfortable restaurant environment, McDonald’s will make its Northeast India debut in Guwahati on December 12, at 5:00pm.

The restaurant is situated at Beekay Towers, Ganeshguri, Guwahati.

McDonald’s was among the first global QSR brands to enter India and gradually became a customer-favorite led by a localized menu, inspired by Indian taste palette, delivered with consistent quality at affordable prices.

In the new format, McDonald’s will showcase a contemporary customer-friendly design, blended with technology for an enjoyable restaurant experience.

McDonald’s restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd.

“McDonald’s is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald’s serves millions of customers annually at its more than 150 restaurants across North and East of India and provides direct employment to more than 5,000 people,” the fast-food said in a statement.

With a customer-centric approach, the fast-food chain operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, drive-thrus, 24/7 restaurants and McDelivery for customer convenience and experience.

