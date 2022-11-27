Constitution guiding light in sustaining democracy: Assam Governor

Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Saturday Saturday said India’s Constitution acts as the guiding light to help nurture and sustain the largest democracy of the world.

Speaking at a function to mark Constitution Day, Mukhi said the Constitution is among the most important pillars of the country, which ensures equality for all strata of people.

The Constitution empowers people as much as people empower the Constitution. When individuals and institutions ask what the Constitution has done for them and how it has built their capacities, they must also consider what they have done to uphold the Constitution, he stressed.

He pointed out that with rights come responsibilities and appealed to people to reflect on their fundamental duties too. Mukhi also advocated mobilising public opinion to motivate people to perform their fundamental duties.

See more I am pleased to have celebrated the Constitution Day of India at Raj Bhavan today. This sacred day is celebrated to recall the monumental contribution of the great souls of the Constituent Assembly who completed the task of drafting the Constitution for Independent India. pic.twitter.com/tO5j4NNQZC — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) November 26, 2022

He also said that the Constituent Assembly was conscious that the Constitution need to be inter-woven with new threads to accommodate new changes and people’s aspirations and hence, many amendments have been made over the years.

Rajya Sabha Member and former Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India Ranjan Gogoi, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the journey of the Constituent Assembly which framed the Constitution.

Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary in his speech said that

being the largest democracy in the entire globe, our Constitution provides the ultimate guide to leading a life of dignity and respect.

He also said every person must be well acquainted with the provisions of the Constitution and hoped that the celebration of Constitution Day would ignite a spark amongst the masses to discuss more about it.

