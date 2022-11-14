Junior Athletics C'ship: Tanya, Mansi shift focus on U20 athletes with record-breaking performances

Guwahati: Tanya Chaudhary from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand’s Mansi Negi produced national record-breaking performances in the women’s hammer throw and 10000m race walk in the 37th AFI National Junior Athletics Championships here on Sunday.

On the first two days, athletes from the younger age groups were the ones who broke national records.

Tanya improved her own U20 National records from 57.04, set in Nadiad earlier this year to 58.30m.

She first broke the meet mark of 50.74m, set by Anisha Dahiya in Mangalagiri in 2019 on her second visit to the circle with a 52.21m effort. She followed that up with her maiden throw past the 58m mark.

In the women’s U20 10000m race walk, Mansi clocked 47 minutes 30.94 seconds to take ownership of the U20 National and Meet records.

Munita Prajapati had pegged both records at 47:53.58 at the Sarusajai Stadium here last year. In fact, Haryana’s Rachana (49:14.88) and Maharashtra’s Sejal Anil Singh (49:29.31) also went past the earlier mark.

