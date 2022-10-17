Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested three persons with a consignment containing 750 grams of suspected heroin near Saraighat Bridge in Guwahati.

The drug was seized from the vehicle the four were travelling in.

The police team comprising Guwahati and Kamrup Police intercepted the vehicle and recovered the heroin after a tip-off.

The arrested were reported to be heading towards West Bengal with the consignment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “In a joint operation, @GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice have seized 750 gram Heroin, hidden inside a four-wheeler vehicle near Saraighat bridge. The vehicle was on its way to a neighbouring state. Three accused have been apprehended.”

Good job @assampolice 👍 pic.twitter.com/e0tNu4Z6R8 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 17, 2022

The vehicle has been seized and an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

Assam police on Sunday night arrested 2 drug peddlers near Games Village and seized 4.65 gms of heroin from Moidul Islam of Dudhnoi and Jwala Yadav of Basistha Chariali.

On Sunday evening, Karimganj Police recovered 215 kilograms of ganja from a Maruti Alto under Bazaricherra police station area. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

In another operation, an EGPD team from Hatigaon Police Station busted a gang of six who were duping people.

See more An EGPD team from Hatigaon PS busted a ATM swappers gang of 6, who were duping innocent people.

88 ATM cards, 3 POS machines, 4 cars, 10 mobile phones & ₹15,000 cash were recovered from the gang. pic.twitter.com/lBc0jTLilX — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) October 16, 2022

The police recovered 88 ATM cards, three POS machines, four cars, 10 mobile phones and Rs 15,000 from the gang.

