Guwahati: Twenty-one researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) have been featured among the world’s top 2 per cent scientists in a list created by Stanford University, US.

Professor TG Sitharam, director of the IIT-G, along with 20 other faculty members have been ranked for their research publications and citations using all Scopus author profiles. Their lifetime contribution to specific fields of research were also factors that led to getting them on the list, said the institute.

The IIT-G members featured in the list are from scientific fields, including the departments of civil engineering, mechanical engineering, physics, chemical engineering, biosciences and bioengineering, chemistry, electrical and electronics.

Sitharam said, “This recognition of several faculty in the world’s top 2 per cent of scientists list has placed IIT-Guwahati in the global map of science and has brought great pride to the Institute. I congratulate all the 21 scientists and their hard work and commitment to furthering science.”

Scientists are classified into 22 fields and 176 sub-fields. The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field. As many as 195,605 scientists are included in the career-long database and 200,409 scientists are included in the single recent year dataset. This version (4) is based on the 1st September 2022 snapshot from Scopus, updated to end of citation year 2021, said a statement from the IIT.

The list of the faculty members:

1. Professor TG Sitharam, director, IIT-Guwahati

2. Professor Vijay S Moholkar, department of chemical engineering

3. Professor PK Giri, department of physics and centre for nanotechnology

4. Professor Mihir Kumar Pulkit, department of chemical engineering

5. Professor Tharmalingam Punniyamurthy, department of chemistry

6. Professor M Groll, visiting professor

7. Professor Biman B Mandal, department of biosciences and bioengineering

8. Professor Kaustubha Mohanty, department of chemical engineering

9. Professor Somanath Majhi, department of electrical and electronics engineering

10. Professor Amarendra K Sarma, department of physics

11. Professor Jubaraj Bikash Baruah, department of chemistry

12. Professor Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum, department of electrical and electronics Engineering

13. Professor Rajiv Tiwari, department of mechanical engineering

14. Professor Debabrata Chakraborty, department of mechanical engineering

15. Professor Vaibhav V Goud, department of chemical engineering

16. Professor Ujjwal K Saha, department of mechanical engineering

17. Professor P Muthukumar, department of mechanical engineering

18. Dr Lalit M Pandey, associate professor, department of biosciences and bioengineering

19. Dr Sanjib Ganguly, associate professor, department of electrical and electronics engineering

20. Dr Bibhas Ranjan Majhi, associate professor at the department of physics

21. Dr Ajaikumar B Kunnumakkara, associate professor, department of biosciences and bioengineering.

