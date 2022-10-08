Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway has started operating an overseas ticketing counter at Guwahati railway station.

The overseas ticket counter will facilitate the travellers who will travel by 13131/13132 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka – New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express. The counter has been opened near the existing Guwahati booking office and will remain open on all working days from 08:00 am to 08:00 pm.

The opening of the overseas counter at Guwahati railway station will benefit the travellers like tourist, traders etc. of Assam and its adjacent states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland who would like to avail of the services of Mitali Express.

Earlier, tickets for the Mitali express had to be purchased from Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri stations only. Now passengers need not travel all the way to New Jalpaiguri or Kolkata for booking tickets on the Mitali Express. They can avail of the same facility at Guwahati railway station.

It may be mentioned here that the Mitali Express train connecting India-Bangladesh was flagged off on 1st June 2022. Train No. 13132 New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka Cantonment Mitali Express runs two days a week leaving New Jalpaiguri at 11:45 hours (IST) every Sunday and Wednesday to reach Dhaka Cantonment at 22:30 hours (BST).

In the return direction, train No. 13131 Dhaka Cantonment – New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express also runs two days a week on Monday and Thursday leaving Dhaka Cantonment at 21:50 hours (BST) to reach New Jalpaiguri at 07:15 hours (IST) on Tuesday and Friday.

The overseas counter at Guwahati has been in operation since 27 September 2022. GST @5% will have to be paid in addition to the fare. The exchange price of US $ will be taken as per the existing rate on the very first day of the month of the journey. For booking tickets, passengers are requested to carry a valid passport and visa.

