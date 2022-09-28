Assam: Centre OKs rail-cum-road bridge across Brahmaputra in Guwahati

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said the project for a rail-cum-road bridge across the Brahmaputra river near the existing Saraighat bridge at Guwahati has been approved.
The project has been approved at a cost of Rs 996.75 crore. The cost will be shared by NHAI and the Ministry of Railways.
In a series of tweets, the road transport and highways minister said the cost of approaches/viaducts is Rs 322 crore and will be entirely built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
Gadkari said the “bridge would connect north bank of Assam to south bank, that is, Guwahati across Brahmaputra river”.
“Once the bridge is completed, it would provide seamless and strategic connectivity across the river, easing the present flow of traffic of more than 75,000 PCUs (Passenger Car Units),” he added.
