Indian Oil's first athletics meet in Guwahati from Monday

Guwahati: PSU major Indian Oil Corp‘s first ever in-house athletics meet will begin on Monday in Guwahati, where nearly 400 sportspersons from across its divisions will take part, the company said.

The first edition of ‘LAKSHYA — IndianOil Athletics Meet’ is slated to be held on September 26 and 27 at Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium in the state capital.

Hosted by IndianOil’s Guwahati Refinery, the meet will be inaugurated by the company’s chairman Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, IOC said in a statement.

The two-day-long meet will witness the participation of teams from across different divisions of Indian Oil covering refineries, marketing, pipelines and research and development, it added.

A total of 384 athletes in 27 teams from across various divisions will participate in 17 events like 1,500 m, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m and 800 m track events, high jump, shot put, triple jump, long jump and discus throw.

“The athletes will compete in four categories, which are men, women, veteran (men) and veteran (women),” the statement said.

The Assam Athletic Association, Guwahati is providing technical and other associated support to Guwahati Refinery for organising the sporting extravaganza.

