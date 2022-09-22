Assam: Symposium on potential of EI services for specially-abled children

Guwahati: Shishu Sarothi and Ummeed Child Development Centre, Mumbai, recently conducted a symposium to deliberate on the importance of Early Intervention (EI), and the potential of EI services converging with ongoing government schemes for children with developmental disabilities and families.

The symposium highlighted that urgent action is necessary to improve early childhood outcomes and ensure that all children reach their full potential as adults.

Early Childhood Development (ECD) interventions are aimed at improving the development of children and has been highlighted in the National Education Policy as well.

However, children with developmental disabilities are often excluded from these programmes, even though they are the ones with the greatest need for support. There is a gap in access and coverage of children with developmental disabilities across most states of the northeast.

Vibha Krishnamurthy, Development Paediatrician, and founder of Ummeed Child Development Centre was present at the symposium. A panel discussion was also held on EI, and suggestions on the way forward, with a view to converging efforts of NGOs and public health programmes.

Shishu Sarothi is a state nodal agency centre for the National Trust, in addition to being an active member of the Disability Rights Group and other national advocacy bodies.

