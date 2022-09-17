Guwahati: Assam down town University (AdtU) recently celebrated the 9th Convocation Day at the university campus.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, Education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, Former Director General CSIR Dr. Shekhar C. Mande graced the occasion along with dignitaries of the university, faculty members, students, and their parents.

The convocation ceremony commenced with the academic procession by the dignitaries of AdtU along with the Governor of Assam. After the procession, the national anthem was played and the Governor declared the 9th Convocation of Assam down town University open.

After the invocation song (the university anthem), the chancellor addressed the gathering and extended a warm welcome to all the guests.

Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu acknowledged the role of Assam down town University in its contribution to the education sector and lauded its effort in ensuring the employability of the students after their course completion.

He further said the role of private universities cannot be underestimated as they help to provide qualitative higher education to lakhs of students when the state universities cannot accommodate them due to their limitations.

He entreated AdtU to offer a greater variety of vocational courses that will provide substantial employability to the students.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. N.C. Talukdar presented the university report, which was followed by the conferment of D. Litt (Honoris Causa) to Chiranjit Chaliha, prominent industrialist, Dinesh Shahra, eminent entrepreneur & industrialist, and Prof. CA (Dr) M.S. Jadav, noted chartered accountant.

This year a total of 1,300 students and scholars have graduated, of which 1,063 are undergraduates, 299 are post-graduates, and 12 PhD degrees have been awarded.

Shiny Ahmed, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, administered the oath of dedication. The program also witnessed the conferment of gold medals to the best graduate – Lunasmrita Saikia and postgraduate – Shiny Ahmed.

The appreciation award for the best placement recipient went to Shatakshi Chakraborty and the AdtU Alumni Award for inspiring achievement was received by Farzana Afreen.

After the awards, Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Former Director General, CSIR, delivered the convocation address wherein he emphasised that the skills that the students pick up from their years at the university will hopefully enable them to meet the challenges of life. Thereafter, the chancellor of Assam down town University requested the Governor to address the convocation.

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi congratulated the graduating batch of 2022 and extended his greetings to the proud parents as well. He appreciated AdtU’s contribution to churning out intellectual minds and creating the much-needed quality in human resources in various fields. He said that he was a strong believer in the notion that education is one of the crucial drivers of socio-economic development and the creation of livelihood to lead a happy and dignified life.

He advised the students that acquiring their degrees was not the end of their journey, in fact, it is just the beginning. He added that their contributions will be judged and their efforts will be appreciated when they can serve society at large. He concluded by saying, “Words mean nothing unless followed by action”.

After the presentation of degrees and speeches by the distinguished guests, the Governor signed the convocation book and declared the convocation closed.

The program was hosted by Masters of Ceremonies Bhriganka Bharadwaj and Dr. Sagarika Mahanta. The ceremony concluded with the national anthem.

