Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday discussed various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.
Patnaik met Sarma at the latter’s office in the secretariat here.
“Held a meeting with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation,” Sarma tweeted.
Also read | Foundation stone laid for Rs 121 crore water supply project in East Garo Hills
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam CM discusses national security with Eastern Command Air Chief
- Guwahati: Assam down town Univ starts new academic session
- Modi govt destroying Indian economy with its ‘cluelessness’, incompetence: Congress
- If you harass Gurkhas: UGPO warns Meghalaya, KSU over Assam border
- Manipur: UNLF cadre held near Myanmar border in Churachandpur
- Assam-Arunachal regional panels tour border hamlets, interact with villagers