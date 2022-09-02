Himanta discusses national security with Eastern Command Air Chief
Assam CM meets Eastern Command Air Chief Air Marshal D K Patnaik

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday discussed various issues related to the security of eastern and northeastern India with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command.

Patnaik met Sarma at the latter’s office in the secretariat here.

“Held a meeting with Air Marshal D K Patnaik, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command. Discussed various issues concerning national security, especially in East & NE. Expressed my gratitude to @IAF_MCC on behalf of people of Assam for selflessly serving the nation,” Sarma tweeted.

