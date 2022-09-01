IIT(G)'s 'Techniche' to be held offline after two years

Guwahati: The student community of IIT(Guwahati) will organise its three-day Techno-Management festival ‘Techniche’ offline, after holding it on the virtual platform for two years due to the pandemic, to showcase varied innovations, lecture sessions by experts and entertainment events from Friday.

Considered to be one of the largest Techno-Management Fests in the country, the 24th edition of ‘Techniche’ will be inaugurated by NITI Aayog member Dr V K Saraswat, according to a press release by the organising team on Thursday.

TechExpo, the flagship event of the fest, will feature innovators from all across the nation who come together to display their scientific and technological concepts.

Subject matter experts like researchers, scientists, corporate, public figures, and Nobel Laureates will assess these projects.

Over three days, Techniche will hold in-depth workshops on cutting-edge topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, App Development, and Cloud Computing, among others, which are sure to aid all participants in their future endeavours.

Nexus, the management conference, aims to provide holistic insight into the corporate world through a full-fledged event featuring Keynote speeches,

Panel discussions, workshops, and competitions, interspersed with networking sessions and lunches with industry professionals. Funniche, as the name suggests, is the fun part of Techniche.

One of the most notable features of the fest is the three days of entertaining, exhilarating, and thrilling tournaments and games that include competitions between the best players in the nation.

For the first time, Techniche will host the Virtual Industry Tour aiming to simulate the feel of a real industry within the confines of a small auditorium.

In conjunction with the college’s Finance and Economics Club, a free session named “Arthashastra” will also be held to boost financial awareness among the participants.

A robotics competition, ‘Escalade,’ has been organised where participants will make robots to perform a specified task.

A hackathon called ‘Overflow’ will be held in which participants will be required to make a game using Javascript.

An electronics-based circuit design competition called Emulate will also be held, along with a Quizathon on science and technology-based topics.

