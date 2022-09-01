Guwahati: Ajmal Hussain alias Amzad was arrested for alleged links with the Bangladeshi-terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

He was picked up by the police from his residence in the Dhirenpara area of Guwahati on Wednesday morning and was arrested at night.

The operation was conducted by the Goalpara Police in collaboration with the Fatasil Ambari Police Station in Guwahati. Police have also recovered books and posters that were used to run the module from his residence.

Amzad had come into contact with the Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) through Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid alias Mohammad Suman, a citizen of Bangladesh who was working as a teacher at Dhakaliapara Masjid and was arrested last month.

As per reports, Saiful Islam established the Shaikhul Hind Mahmudul Hasan Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Barpeta district in 2019.

Amzad was a businessman who came into contact with Islam while procuring goods from the Goalpara area.

“His statements were corroborated with those of Islam, who has already been arrested, and he confessed to being a member of AQIS and ABT. He admitted he provided shelter to Bangladeshi jihadis at his residence in Guwahati and underwent AQIS training in Barpeta. Further interrogation is going on,” an investigating officer said.

