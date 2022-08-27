Guwahati: Two months after floodwaters inundated almost all of Assam, the state is now witnessing deficient rainfall in several parts, and in some districts, the situation is now resembling a drought, State Agriculture minister Atul Bora said.

“Climate change is real. Droughts in the rainy state of Assam are not unheard of anymore. Warmer temperatures have affected some districts of the state. We have received inputs that there is a drought-like situation in some places of the state,” Atul Bora said addressing the Potato Conclave and Business Launch Event held at Assam Administrative Staff College here on Friday.

State agriculture minister Atul Bora addressing the Potato Conclave in the city on Friday

According to the State Action Plan for Climate Change, the annual mean temperature in the state has increased by 0.59 degrees celsius over the last 60 years (1951 to 2010) and is likely to increase by 1.7-2.2 degree celsius by 2050.

Bora said the world is undergoing the effects of climate change and Assam has also been witnessing the drastic change in the climate.

“It will be the challenge for the agricultural scientists to overcome such hurdles and help the farmers using the latest technologies to increase their income sustainably,” Bora said.

“To achieve the goal of boosting the economy of the farming community of Assam, words are not enough rather one must work hard,” the agriculture minister said.

The minister said that the state must be self-reliant in the agriculture and veterinary sectors and not dependent upon the other states of the country.

The new generation is interested in the agri-horticultural sectors for their self-employment and is coming forward to further explore this sector, especially in horticulture.

He advised the departmental officers to provide necessary guidance to such interested youth.

The conclave was organised for the development of the Potato Value Chain in the state

The Potato Conclave was organised by the Department of Horticulture & Food Processing in collaboration with the Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART) and International Potato Centre (CIP), specifically for the development of the potato value chain in the state.

The minister said that with the use of scientific technologies of the International Potato Centre, under the initiatives of APART, the production of 7 metric tonnes of potato per hectare area has increased to 17 metric tonnes per hectare.

The Agriculture Department aims to make Assam self-sufficient in the production of certified seed potato production, Bora added.

During the event, a book titled “Potato Value Chain School” was released by Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani, additional chief secretary and APC, Assam. Besides, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with 9 companies and 4 Farmer Producers Companies (FPC).

The programme was attended by Anant Lal Gyani, director of agriculture, Triranga Bharatiya Bora, director, horticulture & FP, Dr Manoj Kundu, joint director, horticulture, Govt of Haryana, Dr. Samarendu Mohanty, regional director, CIP, Dr JS Minhas, resident adviser, CIP and other dignitaries.

Also read | Nagaland: Thousands protest over ‘custodial death’ of Naga youth in Assam

