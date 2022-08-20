Guwahati: Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture and Food Processing, Atul Bora has laid the foundation stone for an organic retail outlet at the Horticulture Department office, Krishi Bhawan.

The foundation of the outlet, which was laid on Wednesday, will be a venue to display and sell organic products that are grown in the city as well as in other parts of the state.

The organic retail outlet is an initiative of the Mission Organic Value Chain Development for the North Eastern Region (MOVCD-NER), constituted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) of several districts under MOVCD-NER, will now be able to sell their organic produce through this outlet in Guwahati.

Addressing the foundation laying ceremony, Bora said, “This initiative will give people an opportunity to consume organic products and live a healthy life in the city. Our FPCs produce world-class organic products which are being sold at international shopping malls in the Gulf and European countries through strategic alliance partners.”

The produce will gradually be made available in the district and sub-divisional agricultural offices, Bora added.

Kumar Limboo, Managing Director of Padumpathar Agro Organic Producers, said, “This dedicated space at the Horticulture Directorate in Krishi Bhawan will definitely lead to forwarding linkages in terms of sales and marketing of our products. We deal with raw, sundried, powdered and packaged organic certified turmeric and ginger, which need a proper and hygienic display as well as tasting venues for bulk sales.”

Thanking the department and MOVCD- NER, Limboo said, “A space in an organic outlet set up by the government will add credibility to our products, which are already in the market.”

The ceremony was attended by officials of the Department of Agriculture, the health department and FPC board directors.

