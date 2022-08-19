Guwahati: The Controller of Examination, Gauhati University, Dr Dhruwajyoti Choudury has been suspended following anomalies in the examination process and delay in declaration of undergraduate examination results.

An official order was issued on Thursday by the Registrar of the university.

The order was executed under the exercise of power conferred by Rule 6 of Assam Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964.

Deputy Controller of Examinations Dr Debahari Talukdar has been given additional charge of Controller of Examinations by an order issued by the Registrar and approved by the Vice-Chancellor.

