Guwahati: Ashmina Khatun, who was murdered on Monday at her rented house in Kamrup district by her ex-boyfriend after she allegedly refused his marriage proposal, was allegedly raped before being killed.

The 24-year-old girl from Assam’s Nagaon district was allegedly raped multiple times by her ex-boyfriend, 18-year-old Anand, before being murdered at her rented house in North Guwahati’s Bhetamukh area.

This was revealed by Anand’s friend and accomplice in the crime Dipu Kumar, after he was arrested by the Gauripur police late on Tuesday.

Dipu Kumar, a resident of Bihar, told the police that he, along with Anand, came to Ashmina’s house at around 12 midnight of Sunday. After entering the house of Ashmina, Anand raped her several times before strangling her to death. Kumar admitted to holding the victim’s feet while Anand killed her.

Speaking to EastMojo, Kamrup deputy superintendent of police Hitesh Chandra Ray said, “Anand and Ashmina had an affair in the past and the former wanted to marry her but she rejected his marriage proposal as she was in a relationship with another man. Anand could not accept this and in a fit of rage, he killed Ashmina to avenge the betrayal.”

After committing the crime, both the men escaped through the window of Ashmina’s room and got separated.

However, Dipu Kumar was arrested by the police the next day while the main accused in the sensational rape and murder case is still at large.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the prime accused, Anand, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

