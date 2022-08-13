Guwahati: To mark India’s 75 years of independence, the Guwahati Chapter of Young Indians (Yi), the youth wing of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised ‘Yi Utsav’ – the Grand Indian Freedom Parade ’- on Saturday at the War Memorial in Guwahati’s Dighalipukhuri.

Amrit Deorah, Chair, Yi Guwahati Chapter said, “Yi Utsav is being organised across all our chapters in India and we hope to carry this forward every year. We are very pleased to witness a large participation by people of all age groups and for coming together to celebrate a day of national importance.”

Hamad MAR Berlashker, Regional Member said, “Yi Utsav is an event celebrating where India has arrived at in 75 years of independence. We look forward to newer, greater dreams — an India that leads the world.”

The parade, with more than 300 participants, was flagged off by Deorah and Berlashker.

Air Vice Marshal Sanjib Bordoloi, AVSM (Retd), graced the occasion as the chief guest. He highlighted the Indian resilience against all odds as he took the audience through some historic moments witnessed by Assam and its people.

Brig. Joshi Narain Dutt Ganesh Dutt, SM (Retd.), who was also present at the event, said that India and Indians are respected worldwide. He expressed his happiness in organising the event at the War Memorial and urged Yi to work closely with the Sainik Welfare Directorate. He also urged those present to encourage more people to visit the War Memorial.

Prakash Agarwal, Co-Chair Health Vertical Yi Guwahati Chapter, pledged five wheelchairs for veterans of the armed forces.

Students of Shishu Sarothi, Cotton University, Sarala Birla Gyan Jyoti, Handique Girls’ College, Bharat Scouts & Guides, and members of Young Indians Guwahati Chapter participated in the event.

A drawing and fancy-dress competition was also organised for the children who took part in the parade and gifts were given to them as a token of appreciation.

