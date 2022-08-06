Guwahati: A newly-married couple was killed after getting hit by a train in the Khetri Uluboma area in Assam’s Kamrup Metropolitan district on Friday evening.

The husband-wife duo, Rajiv Paharia and Chandrama Chetri, residents of Khetri’s Senabor village, were mowed down by the Nagaon-bound Kolong-Kopili Express.

On being informed by the local villagers, the Khetri police along with personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP) soon reached the spot and started their investigation.

However, it could not be ascertained whether it was an accident or a case of suicide. The police later sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The investigating officer from the Khetri police station said, “After being informed about the accident, we immediately rushed to the spot with personnel of the GRP and found the bodies lying on the railway tracks. The circumstances in which the duo were killed are not yet clear. Only after investigation, we will be able to tell whether it is an accident or suicide.”

“They got married only three months ago. Chandrama married Rajiv after the death of her ex-husband,” the Uluboma village headman said.

