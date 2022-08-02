Guwahati: Hundreds of Gauhati University students on Tuesday staged a protest demanding a re-examination of the backlog papers in the 5th-semester undergraduate exam.

The students of 15 other colleges affiliated with Gauhati University also joined the protest held at the university premises.

The results of the 5th-semester examination were announced on July 29, wherein the majority of students got backlogs in the same subjects.

Students from various departments faced the same issue and claimed that they didn’t get sufficient time to prepare for the examination.

The students, however, demanded a re-examination of the fifth-semester exam stating that getting a backlog in the 5th semester means a loss of one year. The students are also not in favour of the re-evaluation of backlog papers as they have to pay Rs 330-750 as a re-evaluation fee.

The students demanded that if their issues are not solved within a week, they will resort to indefinite protest in the coming days.

“We got only one-month time period to attend classes in the 5th semester due to Covid-19 and flash flood. How can the university administration think that we can manage the entire semester in just a month?” one of the protesting students said.

A student said, “The result was first declared at 3 am on July 28. At 7:25 am the results were removed. But the students who had downloaded the results at 7:25 am could see that they have passed. But another result was uploaded at 9:45 am where the mark sheets of all the students said zero. Who is responsible for this? This has been happening again and again. They should stop fooling around with the lives of us students.”

“Most of us hail from rural areas of Assam and do not belong to financially-sound families. We took admission in Gauhati University so that we can make our life better. How can the vice-chancellor expect us to pay a re-evaluation fee despite struggling for money to live in Guwahati?” another student said.

