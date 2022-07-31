Assam: Massive fire breaks out in Guwahati, 4 shops gutted

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at a market in Guwahati’s Basistha Chariali area, along the National Highway 37 on Saturday night, destroying four shops and reducing property worth several lakh to ashes.

As many as six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Several firefighters toiled for hours to douse the fire. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Though the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Personnel from the nearby Basistha police station soon reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

There have been several instances of fire in the Basistha area in the recent past. On July 2 this year, another fire broke out in a sweet-manufacturing unit in the area, destroying property worth several lakh of rupees.

