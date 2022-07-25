Guwahati: Greater Guwahati Go-Palak Sanstha, the leading organisation of dairy farmers in the city, on Monday announced that milk prices would be hiked by Rs four per litre from August 1, 2022.

With the price hike, a litre of milk that was available at Rs 50 will now be sold at Rs 54. On the other hand, the price of milk products is also likely to go up following the hike in milk prices.

Speaking to EastMojo, Baburam Paudel, Greater Guwahati Go-Palak Sanstha adviser, said, “The decision to increase milk prices was taken to meet the additional cost in transportation charges of fodder and other cattle food arising out of the hike in diesel price. Veterinary medicine prices have also gone up. The dairy farmers have been facing a loss on operation costs with these hikes.”

The continuous hike in the prices of petrol, diesel, LPG cylinder besides several other essential commodities has burnt a hole in the common man’s pocket this year.

The common man is likely to suffer more with the hike in milk prices.

There are around 1,050 small and big dairy farms in and around Guwahati, most of them located in the Amerigog area on the outskirts of the city. These dairy farms contribute 1.50 lakh litres of milk to the total milk requirement of the city.

