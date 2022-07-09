Guwahati: An integrated traffic management system (ITMS), covering 95 junctions in the city, to ensure proper management and surveillance of the city traffic is set to be rolled out by the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) at a cost of around of Rs 80 crore.

In December 2022, the Guwahati Smart City Limited invited bids for the request for proposal for selection of system integrator (SI) for the implementation of Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) in Guwahati.

Multiple master system integrators showed interest and finally after proof of

concept was successfully demonstrated, in March 2022, the agreement was signed with the selected lowest bidding consortium of Technosys Security Systems Private Limited and Onnyx Electronisys Pvt. Ltd. At the backend Technosys is being assisted by Trisim Global Solutions who are stitching the entire solution involving globally leading OEMs like Barco for video wall, Honeywell for the cameras and Videonetics for the core traffic analytics platform.

According to GSCL, the project is in progress with the support of Assam Police. Assam Police has given a list of 95 traffic junctions where the traffic lights and CCTV cameras will be installed in a phase-wise manner.

A senior official of the Guwahati Traffic Police said, “In the first phase, 22 junctions will be covered and gradually 95 traffic junctions in the city will be installed with CCTV cameras and traffic lights.”

The control room of the traffic management system will be installed at the second floor of DCP Central Office opposite to CID office in Ulubari, which will be secured with access control system from Honeywell and wireless fire alarm system from Halma designed by Trisim Global Solutions.

The estimated time of completion of the work is August 2023 by when across the 95 junctions, more than 1,000 cameras from Honeywell, which is a globally reputed manufacturer of cameras, will be installed along with Adaptive Traffic Control System.

According to Aditi Chowdhury, solution designer at Trisim who is consulting the Master System Integrator in this project, the roads of Guwahati will be safer once the traffic analytics as part of this project is deployed which include red light violation detection system, no helmet detection, triple riding detection, driver on phone detection and no seat belt detection which are part of the offerings from Kolkata-based leading traffic analytics provider Videonetics.

Chowdhury also explained that the deployment of a city wide network is secured by using checkpoint firewalls, which will be deployed in the field also to ensure high uptime of the project.

Another unique differentiator in this project once deployed will be the use of Cloud computing from Meity approved Cloud Service Provider and a bandwidth from Reliance Jio, which will ensure the project is deployed quickly, scalable for the future and secure.

