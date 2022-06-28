Maligaon: Indian Railways has decided to transport all types of relief materials for flood-affected areas of northeast free of cost. This provision of free transportation will be applicable for inter-state and intra-state aid and relief materials transportation by Parcel Van/Second class, Luggage-cum-Guard Van and goods trains.

All types of freight charges have been waived off for transportation of relief materials from any part of the country to northeast region. Further, no ancillary charges like demurrage/wharfage, etc., or others will be charged for transportation of relief materials. Less than standard composition rakes can also be booked with relief materials to the entire flood affected Northeast region.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Government organizations across the country can send relief materials free of cost to the flood affected areas of northeast region. In addition, other non government organizations can also avail this facility after proper approval from the respective Divisional Railway Managers.

Divisional Railway Managers have been empowered to take decisions on any further additional facilities including attaching additional coaches/vans to various northeast bound trains.

Indian Railways has always been ahead in helping people during natural calamities and difficult times. This initiative again proves that Indian Railways are with the people who are suffering in flood affected areas in northeast, the railways has said.

This measure by Indian Railways will provide a major relief for the flood affected areas as more and more relief will be received through free transportation.

Also Read | AIPSN expresses concern over grim flood and erosion situation in Assam

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Trending Stories









