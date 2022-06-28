Guwahati: The rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, who have been camping at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati for the past few days, are reportedly passing their time by playing various indoor games, including chess and ludo.

According to sources, the rebel legislators have no other serious activity and so they are playing various indoor games, including chess and ludo, to keep themselves busy in the hotel.

The rebel MLAs led by Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde have been camping in Guwahati since June 22. The hotel rooms for the MLAs were initially booked for about a week.

Meanwhile, security arrangements were on Monday tightened at the luxury hotel near Guwahati where rebel Maharashtra MLAs are camping.

Manipur Shiv Sena chief M Tombi Singh was on Monday stopped from meeting the MLAs at the Guwahati hotel.

Though general people have been barred from entering the hotel for a week, senior police officials, ministers, MLAs and leaders of the ruling BJP have been reportedly visiting the hotel daily.

A group of rebel Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Shinde, were taken to Surat from Mumbai on June 21 and then flown to Guwahati the next day. Shinde and his followers have rebelled against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

