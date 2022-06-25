Guwahati: The eighth annual job fair at Assam down town University came to an end with more than 50+ organisations making their presence felt through one-on-one interviews with the candidates.

The Fair witnessed the attendance of graduates and post graduates from various disciplines, ranging from Engineering, Business Management, Commerce, Nursing, Paramedical, Hotel Management, etc.

Some of the notable companies present at the Fair were Dabur India Ltd., Aditya Birla Group, Marico Limited, Piramal Group of Companies, LIC, Vantage Circle, Kotak Life Insurance, Star Union Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Radisson Blu Hotels & Resorts, SBI Life Insurance, Taj Cement, ESAF Small Finance Bank, HDFC Ergo, Shriram General Insurance, Just Dial Ltd. to name a few.

Through the years, this annual event has been looked upon with much excitement and anticipation by thousands of job seekers as they find a platform to network with multiple national and multinational organisations for attractive employment opportunities.

Job Fairs not only benefit job seekers but also provides convenience to recruiting companies as they find access to a large number of potential candidates for their hiring needs. All arrangements of space, seating and other amenities are taken care of by the hosting university. The companies’ brand and logo are displayed in all event promotions done by the host.

