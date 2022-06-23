Guwahati: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, several Gauhati High Court judges, and a host of dignitaries were present at the function.
“Administered the oath of office to Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, as the Chief Justice of Hon’ble Gauhati High Court at a function held at Raj Bhavan,” Mukhi tweeted.
Before this, Justice Chhaya was serving as a Judge at the High Court of Gujarat.
Also read: India’s GSAT-24 satellite launched, entire capacity leased to Tata Play
Latest Stories
- WISSER Innovation Prize launched for designers, innovators from NE
- Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya takes oath as Chief Justice of Gauhati HC
- India names 18-member women’s hockey team for CWG
- Tripura by-polls: Cop stabbed, voters intimidated as turnout crosses 68%
- Manipur: CM Biren Singh flags of Olympic Day Run 2022 in Imphal
- In Mizoram, a school principal is trying to revive Aam Aadmi Party