The Ambubachi Mela is set to return after a gap of two years from June 22 to 26 as all COVID-19 restrictions have been withdrawn from the state.

However, the biggest worry among the priests and authorities is the possible catastrophic situation that can be caused by landslides due to the incessant rainfall.

Keeping in mind the weather, a special forecast for the Ambubachi Mela has been issued by the IMD department.

According to the special weather report, the sky will remain partly cloudy, with one or two spells of rain for the first two days ( June 22 and 23).

However, thundershower with a few spells of rain is expected on the third and fourth day (June 24 and 25) of the Ambubachi Mela.

The chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma also advised people to refrain from visting the mela this year because of potential landslides due to extreme rainfall. The priests are concerned that a huge turnout might lead to a swift spread of COVID-19, especially if all precautions are not taken and the SOP is not observed.

