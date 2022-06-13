The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an Accounts Officer & Junior Accounts Officer, both of Regional Office, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Dispur, Guwahati (Assam) and three employees, including the Executive Director of a private company based at Gurugram (Haryana) in an alleged bribery of Rs 4 lakh.

A case was registered against the Accounts Officer and Junior Accounts Officer, both posted at Regional Office, National Highway Authority of India, Dispur, Guwahati and others, including a private company based at Gurugram & its three employees; other unknown persons etc.

The case relates to the allegations of extending favours to the said company by the public servants for processing & clearance of bills, the release of bank guarantees etc. in place of illegal gratifications. It was further alleged that the said company had executed a contract of road widening in Meghalaya in 2018, for which a discharge certificate was to be issued by NHAI after completion of 4 years of mandatory maintenance on March 31, 2022.

It was also alleged that the public servants and others had favoured the said private company in processing and clearance of final bills and getting bank guarantees of the private company lying with the NHAI released as well as discharge certificate issued by the NHAI, for which bribe amount was allegedly paid to the public servants.

CBI laid a trap and caught the public servants for demanding & accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from an employee of the said private company on its behalf, who delivered the bribe in connivance with other employees. The employees of the said private company were also caught.

Searches were conducted around 15 places, including Guwahati, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Shillong and Patna at the premises of the accused which led to a recovery of incriminating materials. About Rs 2.33 crore was recovered from the premises of the Executive Director of the said private company.

All the arrested accused will be produced before the Competent Court at Guwahati.

Also Read | Gauhati HC quashes poll code violation case against Himanta

