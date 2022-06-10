Guwahati: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) on Thursday said it has climbed up 11 places in the QS World University Rankings (WUR) 2023, and is now positioned at no. 384 in the overall ranking in the world, improving from last year’s rank of 395.

It is in the 37th place globally in Citations per Faculty with a score of 96.3 per cent, as per the ranking. This is the strongest factor for the institution, the IITG said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The QS World University Rankings 2023 released on Wednesday, indicates that since 2014, IITG has moved up by at least 217 places from the 601-650 range in 2014 to 384 this year.

IITG Director Prof T G Sitharam said that a higher ranking is a proud achievement of the excellent faculty and students and reflects their efforts to contribute towards top quality research as well as other parameters

”Their achievements are critical to our continued success in the global rankings. We will continue to focus on high-end research and make steady strides to go up the global rankings , he added.

The QS World University Rankings have been published since 2004 and take into consideration academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, international student ratio, employment outcome and international research network to decide the rankings.

In its methodology for 2023, it has analysed 2462 institutions and ranked 1422 institutions, including 41 institutions in India.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In 2014, IITG became the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities under 50 years of age as ranked by Times Higher Education, the statement added.

Also read: HIV control approaches won’t work for TB: lessons from SA, Zambia

Trending Stories









