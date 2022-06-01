Marwari Hospitals on Wednesday introduced two new schemes for the benefit of general public from June 1. The hospital will now provide ‘Home Sample Collection and ‘Home Care Service’.

Addressing a press conference, General Secretary of Marwari Hospitals, RS Joshi said, “We are starting these new two schemes for the sole benefit of the public at large. This has been a request from the public from a long time, so we planned to initiate it finally from today. We, Marwari Hospitals are a charitable trust, so we always keep the social aspect in our mind while initiating any scheme from time to time.”

Joshi added, “Our team from Marwari Hospitals will go door to door to collect samples of blood, urine and stool, etc., from patients or people who have difficulty coming to the hospital, but who require tests urgently. This will make life easy and comfortable for such patients who have difficulty in travelling or moving.”

“The other scheme, ‘Home Care Service’, is a 24×7 service. Our doctors and nurses will render home service to patients with just a phone call. Doctors’ service is scheduled from 9 pm to 8 am every day, while nurses will be available for service at home 24×7. Nurses’ services will include procedures like injection, catheter, ryles tube, etc., which can be performed at the patient’s home,” Joshi added.

