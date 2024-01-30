The Assam State Police has announced a recruitment drive to fill 269 constable vacancies. The online application process will start from February 1, 2024. Those interested will have to apply for the vacancies through the official website of Assam State Police.
The eligibility criteria for the constable position in Assam are outlined in the recruitment notification issued by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB). Individuals who have completed Class 10 from a recognised board or council can apply for the post. The age group of candidates eligible to apply for the constable position is 18 to 40 years. Those having registered their names with a local employment exchange in Assam are also required to apply for the constable position.
The State Level Police Recruitment Board of Assam has disclosed the distribution of vacancies in different categories. Eighty-two vacancies are for unreserved, 64 vacancies are for OBC/MOBC, 17 vacancies are for SC, 24 vacancies are for ST(P), and 77 vacancies are for ST(H). The application process for the constable position in Assam does not have any application fee.
The selection process for the constable position will include physical standards tests (PST) and physical efficiency tests (PET). The PST/PET will be followed by a written test with 100 multiple-choice questions. Each correct answer will earn the candidate half of the marks available. The written test will be conducted in Guwahati. The SLPRB Assam will announce the schedule for the written test in due course.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
How to Apply
Interested individuals can apply for the SLPRB Assam Constable Recruitment via the official website by following these steps:
- Visit the official SLPRB Assam website.
- Navigate to the Recruitment Notices section.
- Download and review the Constable Vacancies notification.
- Click on the provided Apply Online link.
- Fill in your details and upload the required documents.
- Review your application before submitting it.
Also Read | Assam: Over 200 leaders join AGP in Guwahati
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Meghalaya: Garo body opposes UGC’s Draft Policy
- Arunachal: Rampant earth-cutting in ICR worries CM
- Assam Police announces 269 constable vacancies
- Are Traditional Casinos Losing Business to Online Casino Apps?
- Mizoram: DGP highlights urgent need to address threat of drug trafficking
- Why are so many robots white?