Assam: CM Sarma unveils major plans to boost road connectivity

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, announced an ambitious plan to improve road connectivity and build a stronger connection between regions across Assam.

Through various initiatives, the government aims to provide “robust connectivity” that ultimately reduces travel times, increases accessibility, and promotes economic growth. The state government’s commitment to improving roads is evident in the initiatives outlined in the plan, which are aimed at facilitating seamless communication and bringing communities closer together through ongoing development projects.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

One of the most crucial initiatives in the plan is the Asom Mala 1.0 project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on February 7, 2021. The project has played a key role in the development of road infrastructure, providing significant connectivity. The state government has also allocated Rs 534 crore to the Assam State Capital Expenditure Program (ASCCIP), which aims to promote economic cooperation and connectivity in various parts of the state. The program has covered 312.5 kilometres in 11 packages, extending from Dima Hasao to Karbi Anglong, BTR, and Barak Valley.

The state government is committed to addressing the diverse connectivity needs of different regions, and the Assam State Capital Expenditure Program (ASCCIP) is a testament to the success of this endeavour. With a total investment of Rs 534 crore till 2023, the program has made a significant contribution to the economic prosperity and connectivity of the state. The state government is determined to continue its efforts in promoting inclusive growth and development by improving the road infrastructure of Assam.

Also Read | Assam Police announces 269 constable vacancies

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









