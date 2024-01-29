Northeast Frontier Railway announces special train to ease passenger rush

Guwahati: To address the increasing passenger rush, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced an extra one-way special train. This special train is scheduled to operate between New Jalpaiguri and Coimbatore railway stations for a single trip on January 29, 2024.

The one-way special train, numbered 05795 (New Jalpaiguri – Coimbatore), will depart from New Jalpaiguri at 21:15 hours on January 29, 2024 (Monday) and is expected to reach Coimbatore at 20:30 hours on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The designated route for this special train includes stops at key stations such as Kishanganj, Kumedpur, Malda Town, New Farakka, Rampur Hat, Dankuni, Kharagpur Jn., Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada Jn., among others.

A statement from the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway has advised passengers with waitlisted tickets on other trains along this route to take advantage of this special service for a more comfortable journey.

The NFR has disseminated the details of this special train through various social media platforms. Travelers are advised to cross-verify the information before commencing their journey. The introduction of this special train aims to accommodate the surge in passenger numbers and ensure a smoother travel experience for the public.

Also Read | Darjeeling Himalayan Railway records highest ever earnings

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









