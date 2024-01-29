Assam: Over 200 leaders join AGP in Guwahati

Guwahati: In a significant boost to its ranks, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) welcomed over 200 office bearers from various political parties in Assam on Monday, further consolidating its position as a prominent regional force in the state.
The joining program, held at the AGP headquarters in Guwahati, witnessed the presence of several notable figures, including former General Secretary of Assam Congress Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, Central Secretary of Asom Jatiya Parishad Paban Saikia, Mihir Pal from Trinamool Congress, and Ajit Gogoi, President of Golghat District Committee of AJP.
AGP President Atul Bora, AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta, Central Committee Vice-President, General Secretary, and other office bearers graced the event, extending warm greetings to the new members and emphasising the significance of unity among both old and new functionaries in strengthening the party’s position in Assam.
Notably, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also experienced a significant boost in Assam on Sunday, with several prominent leaders joining its ranks. Among them were former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath, and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das.
