An accident unfolded on National Highway No 127 in Assam’s Baksa district involving a vehicle from Bhutan, leaving one person critically injured. The incident occurred when a speeding truck, transporting cement from neighbouring Bhutan, lost control and overturned at Anguliya, crashing onto the road.
Eyewitnesses recounted the moment when a commuter found themselves trapped beneath the truck during the mishap. Prompt response from both police and locals at the scene facilitated the rescue operation, successfully extricating the individual from beneath the vehicle. Reports suggest that the pedestrian was walking along the highway when the truck veered out of control, resulting in the unfortunate event.
The injured person was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Sources indicate that the individual’s condition is grave.
Meanwhile, authorities from the Simala police station promptly arrived at the accident site to assess the situation and initiate necessary measures.
