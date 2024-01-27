In a distressing turn of events, the atmosphere surrounding the recovery of a woman’s lifeless body in Rupahihat, Assam, escalated on Saturday as the in-laws faced accusations from the grieving family.
The bereaved family members of the deceased alleged that the in-laws attempted to camouflage their daughter’s murder as a suicide.
Fatema Khatun from Jiumarigaon near Rupahihat, Assam, has not had any children for four years. Her loved ones said she was subjected to “incomparable harassment” by her in-laws.
According to information, Khatun had tied the knot with Tafajjul Islam of Salmarigaon four years ago. The family said that after marrying, Khatun was subjected to “physical and mental torture.”
The in-laws allegedly disappeared without a trace after they were told of Khatun’s so-called suicide. The aggrieved family has now filed a complaint against the husband and in-laws to the Rupahihat Police.
The police said that they are actively looking into the case and assured the aggrieved family that justice will be served.
Further details are expected to come out as the investigation progresses, the police said.
