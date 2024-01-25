In a momentous announcement on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, 34 unsung heroes from diverse fields were conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award. Among the notable recipients is Parbati Baruah, acclaimed as ‘Hasti Kanya’, who has made history as India’s first woman elephant mahout.
Other commendable awardees include tribal environmentalist Chami Murmu, recognised for her dedicated efforts in environmental preservation. Social worker Sangthankima, who manages Mizoram’s largest orphanage, and plastic surgeon Prema Dhanraj, specialising in treating burn victims, were also honoured for their impactful contributions.
The list of Padma Shri awardees extends to various domains, featuring individuals like organic farmer K Chellammal from South Andaman, international Mallakhamb coach Uday Vishwanath Deshpande, and microbiologist Yazdi Maneksha Italia, who played a pivotal role in pioneering India’s Sickle Cell Anemia Control Program.
Machihan Sasa, a Longpi potter from Ukhrul, dedicated five decades to preserving Manipuri traditional pottery dating back to the Neolithic period (10,000 BC). Gaddam Sammaiah, a theatre artiste with over five decades of experience, and Behrupiya artiste Jankilal from Bhilwara were also acknowledged for their significant contributions.
The awardees also include Dasari Kondappa, a third-generation Burra Veena player, Babu Ram Yadav, a skilled Marori craftsperson, and Nepal Chandra Sutradhar, a Chhau mask maker. Jordan Lepcha, a bamboo craftsman from Mangan, Valli Oyil Kummi folk dancer Badrappan M, and sculptor Sanatan Rudra Pal, known for crafting Sabeki Durga idols, were recognised for their exceptional talents.
The list further encompasses Theyyam folk dancer Narayanan E P, Mach theatre artist Omprakash Sharma, Chakma Loinloom shawl weaver Smriti Rekha Chakma, Krishna Leela singer Gopinath Swain, Harikatha exponent Uma Maheshwari D, and Kalluvazhi Kathakali dancer Balakrishnan Sadanam Puthiya Veetil.
Ashok Kumar Biswas, a Tikuli painter credited with reviving and modifying the Mauryan era art form, and folk singer Ratan Kahar were also honoured. Shanti Devi Paswan and Shivan Paswan, Godna painters who overcame social stigma to earn global recognition, received the Padma Shri award.
The impressive list concludes with Sarbeswar Basumatary, a tribal farmer from Chirang, tribal welfare workers Somanna and Jageshwar Yadav, herbal medicine expert Yanung Jamoh Lego from East Siang, traditional medicinal practitioner Hemchand Manjhi from Narayanpur, tribal environmentalist Dukhu Majhi from Sindri village, rice farmer Sathyanarayana Beleri from Kasaragod who preserved 650 rice varieties, and divyang social worker Gurvinder Singh from Sirsa. Each awardee has demonstrated unwavering dedication and excellence in their respective fields.
