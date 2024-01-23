Assam: 721 men break world record for longest line of stilt walkers

In a remarkable feat, a total of 721 men in the central Assam district of Karbi Anglong achieved a new world record on January 21 by forming the longest line of people walking on stilts.

The official adjudicator of the Guinness Book of World Records recognised and verified this extraordinary accomplishment. Subsequently, a certificate was presented to Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which orchestrated the event in collaboration with the Karbi Cultural Society as part of the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in Diphu, the district headquarters.

Adjudicator Rishi Nath highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “The benchmark was 250 people, but 721 participated to set a new record.” The impressive line of stilt walkers stretched over 2 km, and the participants demonstrated their skills by walking on stilts for 10 minutes.

Expressing pride in showcasing their traditional sport on the global stage, Mr. Ronghang remarked, “Taking our traditional sport to the global stage is a great achievement.”

The participants, adept at Kengdongdang, a traditional sport involving a stilt race using bamboo stilts, were instrumental in breaking the previous record.

Dilip Kathar, the central committee member of the Karbi Cultural Society, emphasised that there was no existing record of walking on stilts in a single line. He noted that the previous record was held by a group of 956 people in Sweden, but it was not achieved in the form of a continuous line.

