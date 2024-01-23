Assam: 721 men break world record for longest line of stilt walkers

In a remarkable feat, a total of 721 men in the central Assam district of Karbi Anglong achieved a new world record on January 21 by forming the longest line of people walking on stilts.
The official adjudicator of the Guinness Book of World Records recognised and verified this extraordinary accomplishment. Subsequently, a certificate was presented to Tuliram Ronghang, the chief executive member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), which orchestrated the event in collaboration with the Karbi Cultural Society as part of the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in Diphu, the district headquarters.
Adjudicator Rishi Nath highlighted the significance of this achievement, stating, “The benchmark was 250 people, but 721 participated to set a new record.” The impressive line of stilt walkers stretched over 2 km, and the participants demonstrated their skills by walking on stilts for 10 minutes.
Expressing pride in showcasing their traditional sport on the global stage, Mr. Ronghang remarked, “Taking our traditional sport to the global stage is a great achievement.”
The participants, adept at Kengdongdang, a traditional sport involving a stilt race using bamboo stilts, were instrumental in breaking the previous record.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agendas. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
Dilip Kathar, the central committee member of the Karbi Cultural Society, emphasised that there was no existing record of walking on stilts in a single line. He noted that the previous record was held by a group of 956 people in Sweden, but it was not achieved in the form of a continuous line.
Also Read | 16-year-old Guwahati boy earns PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Assam: 721 men break world record for longest line of stilt walkers
- Tripura: Brus protest, block roads over ration woes in Dhalai district
- BJP’s bid to disrupt Yatra in Assam benefitted us: Rahul Gandhi
- LinkedIn reveals top emerging roles in Bengaluru: See details here
- Assam: Carcass of one-horned rhino found in Kaziranga
- Huge deployment of forces at Kangla Fort ahead of Arambai Tenggol meeting