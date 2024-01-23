At a ceremonial function organised by the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 in New Delhi, 19 children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements were selected for the award. One of the 19 children, Saiyam Mazumder, 16, from Assam, has been selected as a candidate for the award.
The honour is bestowed upon children who have demonstrated exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in any of the seven categories mentioned below for their age group between 5-18 years.
The categories include bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports. Each child will be given a medal, a certificate, and a citation booklet.
Saiyam Mazumder has been busy rescuing stray animals including dogs, rabbits, and snakes since he was studying in class IV. He is one of the four children selected from the ‘social service’ category for the award this year.
