At a ceremonial function organised by the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 in New Delhi, 19 children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements were selected for the award. One of the 19 children, Saiyam Mazumder, 16, from Assam, has been selected as a candidate for the award.

The honour is bestowed upon children who have demonstrated exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in any of the seven categories mentioned below for their age group between 5-18 years.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The categories include bravery, art and culture, environment, innovation, science and technology, social service and sports. Each child will be given a medal, a certificate, and a citation booklet.

Saiyam Mazumder has been busy rescuing stray animals including dogs, rabbits, and snakes since he was studying in class IV. He is one of the four children selected from the ‘social service’ category for the award this year.

Also read | Northeast separatist groups call for Republic Day boycott

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









