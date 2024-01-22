Maligaon: The Northeast Frontier Railway Protection Force (RPF) seized contraband worth over Rs 9.14 lakh from January 15-18, resulting in the apprehension of six individuals involved in smuggling on trains.
On January 18, the RPF in Agartala, in collaboration with GRP/Agartala, conducted a joint inspection at Agartala Railway Station, as stated by a press release from NF Railway. Four individuals were apprehended, and 39 kgs of Ganja, valued at approximately Rs 3.90 lakh, were recovered, the release informed. The seized Ganja and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to OC/GRP/Agartala for further action, it said.
In another incident on January 17, the RPF in Kamakhya reportedly conducted a check on train No. 15658 DN (Brahmaputra Mail) at Kamakhya railway station. During the inspection, six unclaimed bags containing 124 liquor bottles, valued at about Rs. 26 thousand, were recovered. The confiscated liquor bottles were handed over to OC/GRP/Kamakhya for necessary legal proceedings, according to NF Railway.
Additionally, in various operations throughout the stated period, the RPF of N. F. Railway recovered 36.7 kgs of Ganja (Rs 3.67 lakh), 625 bottles of cough syrup (Rs 1.22 lakh), and 28 bottles of liquor (approx. Rs. 8960.00) from different trains and stations. One individual was detained on January 15th, 2024, for carrying Ganja, and another on January 16th, 2024, for the illegal possession of liquor bottles during a drive. The seized contrabands, along with the apprehended individuals, were handed over to the respective departments for further legal action.
In December 2023, the RPF of N. F. Railway reportedly recovered contraband and smuggled goods worth more than Rs 72.14 lakh, leading to the apprehension of 40 individuals involved in the illegal transportation of such goods.
