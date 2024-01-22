Assam Cong demands judicial probe into alleged attack on leaders during Yatra

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee demanded a judicial probe on Sunday into the alleged attack on APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah by miscreants during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Sonitpur district.

“BJP goons attacked APCC president Bhupen Borah, profoundly injuring him, along with another Congress cadre, Hridoy Das. Assam Pradesh Congress has irrevocably condemned such heinous crimes and warned against repeating such misadventures in the future,” a statement issued by the APCC media cell said.

Led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered its fourth day in Assam on Sunday.

The state Congress further alleged that a group of miscreants, carrying BJP flags, heckled AICC leader Jairam Ramesh during the Yatra and attempted to attack the vehicle of the former Union minister at Jamugurihat on Sunday afternoon.

In this regard, Ramesh shared a video of the incident on the social media platform X, stating that his “vehicle was attacked by an unruly BJP crowd who also tore off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra stickers from the windshield.”

“They threw water and shouted anti-BJNY slogans. But we kept our composure, waved to the hooligans, and sped away,” Ramesh stated.

Assam PCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah (right) after being attacked during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district on Sunday.

Reacting to the social media post, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the DGP to register a case and inquire into the allegations.

“BJP and the government are extremely anxious about the success of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. This has been stated by Congress repeatedly and very categorically. This is proved once again today when a group of BJP activists tried to attack senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh,” the APCC media cell stated.

In the meantime, Congress has filed an FIR at Jamugurihat Police Station regarding the attack on APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and senior AICC leader Jairam Ramesh.

“BJP and its government are hopelessly despaired at the popularity of Congress-sponsored Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, and in this panic-driven situation, they tried to attack Jairam Ramesh in an attempt to sabotage the Yatra,” the statement read.

The Congress also suspected the involvement of Sootea Assembly constituency MLA and BJP leader Padma Hazarika in the attack. “The MLA is suspected of being behind the cowardly attack. Therefore, Congress has no faith in the police inquiry and instead demands a judicial probe. We give the government 24 hours to book the culprits; failing which, the party will have no option but to announce a series of protest programs,” it stated.

“Congress once more warns that it is not scared of their hired goons. Their repeated efforts and misadventures in derailing the Yatra have inspired the party cadres doubly, ensuring the successful completion of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,” the party asserted.

