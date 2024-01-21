Three Tinsukia residents killed in road accident in Arunachal's Anjaw

Tinsukia: The bodies of three people who died in a road accident in the neighbouring state of Arunachal’s Anjaw district on Thursday night reached Tinsukia on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Puneet Bastia alias Puneet Sharma – manager of Rajapati Garage, mechanic Dilip Deka and Nagendra Shah, the person driving the vehicle.

According to an employee of Rajapati garage, the accident happened between Hawaii and Hayuliang – the district headquarters of Anjaw district, after the vehicle (AS 23 AD 7360) they were travelling in fell off the mountainous road and plunged into a deep gorge in the night. “The persons were on their way to the district commissioner’s office for some repair job,” he added.

Another source said the bodies were pulled after great effort by the state police and state disaster response force (SDRF) – who had to be engaged to retrieve the bodies – and were sent for post-mortem.

“The wreckage of the vehicle points out to the horrific accident it was,” the source said, adding, “The reason behind the accident is still unclear.”

The last rites of the deceased persons were conducted on Sunday, hours after the bodies arrived from Anjwa district, around 220 km east of Tinsukia.

